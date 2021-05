Puk (biceps) faced live hitters Saturday in Las Vegas and could begin a rehab assignment sometime during the coming week, the Associated Press reports.

Puk's recovery has been on an upward trajectory of late, with the big left-hander throwing a bullpen session and facing live hitters on multiple occasions over the past several days. The rehab assignment would be the natural next step for Puk, who's been sidelined since April 8 after making just one regular-season appearance.