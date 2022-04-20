Puk (undisclosed) was reinstated from the COVID-19 injured list Wednesday, Matt Kawahara of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
Puk was moved to the COVID-19 injured list Monday after he was on the restricted list for the Athletics' weekend series in Toronto. However, he'll rejoin the bullpen ahead of Wednesday's game against the Orioles. In his first three appearances of the season, the southpaw has allowed a run on three hits and a walk while striking out five in four innings.
