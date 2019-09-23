Manager Bob Melvin confirmed Sunday that Puk will remain in the bullpen for the final week of the regular season, John Shea of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

The towering southpaw has gotten his big-league career off to a strong start in a relief capacity, generating a 3.48 ERA and 10:4 K:BB across 10.1 innings over nine appearances. Although he profiles as a starter in terms of his future in the majors, for the time being, Puk offers Melvin a valued left-handed power option that can work multiple innings as necessary out of the bullpen.