Puk (biceps) is slated to resume throwing before the end of the weekend, the Associated Press reports.

The left-hander has been shut down from throwing for the last few days and has yet to start mound work since going on the injured list April 8. However, he had worked up to throwing from 90 feet off flat ground before his recent brief period of inactivity, so it remains to be seen exactly what Puk's expected restart will look like.