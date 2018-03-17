Athletics' A.J. Puk: Rotation hopes slipping
Puk (1-1), who allowed four earned runs on three hits and three walks while recording one strikeout in a 6-2 Cactus League loss to the Mariners on Thursday, may have seen his already-slim Opening Day roster chances take a hit with the performance, Jane Lee of MLB.com reports.
Puk was facing long odds to break camp with the big-league club despite an impressive spring, as he's yet to pitch above the Double-A level. Thursday's effort may have simply cemented the inevitable, as Puk endured a marathon third inning where he gave up two singles and two walks over nearly 40 pitches. The towering lefty mainly concentrated on throwing his two-seam fastball as opposed to his four-seamer, which he's hit the upper 90s on the gun with on multiple occasions. "We know he has the ability to throw that pitch and strike people out," manager Bob Melvin said. "I think what I've been most impressed with this spring is he's been able to do it in other ways; just got away from him in the third inning."
