Puk (3-3) took the loss against the Angels on Tuesday, allowing an earned run on one hit and a hit batsman over one inning. He struck out one.

Puk's outing got started off in positive fashion when he struck out Mike Ford with Taylor Ward on second base to finish out the seventh inning, but he worked himself into trouble in the eighth and failed to preserve a 3-3 tie in the process. The left-hander generated a pair of scoreless efforts to open September but has had a tough time since, pitching to an 0-2 record, 9.39 ERA, 1.57 WHIP and 3.5 HR/9 across the 7.2 innings covering his subsequent seven appearances.