Puk (elbow) will start for High-A Stockton on Tuesday, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

It will be Puk's first time pitching in a competitive setting since he underwent Tommy John surgery roughly 14 months ago. The lefty will be followed in Tuesday's game by another rehabbing arm in Jesus Luzardo. Manager Bob Melvin recently suggested Puk could work out of the major-league bullpen later in the season. "The guys who had Tommy John, yeah, there's some serious thought to that, to be able to use their innings and not lose them very quickly," Melvin said.

