Puk allowed an earned run on a solo home run over two-thirds of an inning in a loss to the Astros on Monday.

Facing the prodigious Yordan Alvarez in a same-handed matchup in the eighth inning, Puk conceded a 444-foot solo shot to right center that accounted for the final run of the afternoon. Puk still carries an excellent 1.37 ERA and 1.07 WHIP, but he's now notably given up an earned run apiece in each of his last two outings after going 12 straight appearances without being scored upon from April 14 to May 23.