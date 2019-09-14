Puk secured his second hold in a win over the Rangers on Friday, firing two perfect frames during which he recorded a strikeout.

The rookie left-hander notched his six outs on an efficient 24 pitches and served as a bridge to Blake Treinen in the ninth. Puk now has three straight scoreless appearances, and an additionally encouraging aspect of Friday's stellar outing was the fact it represented Puk's first time pitching on consecutive nights in the majors.