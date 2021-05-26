Puk (biceps) allowed four earned runs on four hits over 1.1 innings while also recording four strikeouts in Triple-A Las Vegas' loss to Salt Lake on Tuesday.
Puk allowed a two-run home run to Brennon Lund in the sixth inning and then opened the seventh by putting a pair of runners on that eventually came around to score after the left-hander had exited. Puk has now allowed seven runs over two innings covering his last two rehab appearances, although his four strikeouts Tuesday were a bright spot. It appears likely Puk will make at least one more appearance for the Aviators in an attempt to have him return to the majors with some momentum.
