Puk (elbow) will throw another simulated game Friday, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

This will be at least his second simulated game in extended spring training, as he continues to inch toward an assignment to a minor-league affiliate. Puk would likely need at least a month's worth of minor-league action before a big-league debut would be realistic, so we're probably looking at a second-half callup as the best-case scenario.

