Puk (shoulder) will throw again Sunday, John Hickey of SI.com reports.
Puk threw a live batting practice session Friday and was expected to rejoin the team afterward. However, the Athletics added another throwing session to his agenda, so he won't be able to rejoin the major-league roster until next week. Once he returns, the southpaw will work out of the bullpen to finish the season.
