Puk was placed on the 10-day injured list Monday with a shoulder strain, Shayna Rubin of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

Puk dealt with shoulder issues in the spring but appeared to be free of limitations during the start of summer camp. However, the injury apparently resurfaced, and he'll be examined by Dr. Neal ElAttrache in the coming days, which is an ominous sign. With the southpaw now set to miss the start of the regular season, Daniel Mengden will take his spot in the rotation. It's unclear how long Puk will be sidelined as a result of the injury.