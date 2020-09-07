Puk's shoulder issues are bothering him again, as he didn't throw as scheduled Sunday and has been shut down again, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Puk hasn't been officially ruled out for the season, though a setback so close to the end of the regular season certainly seems to hint that way. Puk has been dealing with shoulder woes since spring training, though he's been close to being cleared twice, both during summer camp and as recently as last week. He appeared to be nearly ready to rejoin his teammates in a relief role after pitching in an intrasquad game Friday, but he now looks to be at risk of missing the entire season.