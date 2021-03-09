Puk will throw in simulated games Tuesday and Saturday and should get into Cactus League action soon after that, Matt Kawahara of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

The Athletics are treating Puk with extreme caution, a sensible plan given that injuries have limited him to just 36.2 innings over the last three years combined. Shoulder issues wiped out the entirety of his 2020 campaign. He's expected to open the year in the bullpen as the team looks to manage his workload.