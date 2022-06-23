Puk allowed two inherited runners to score on two walks and two wild pitches, taking a blown save in Thursday's 2-1 loss to the Mariners.

While the runs and the loss went on Zach Jackson's line, Puk was very clearly responsible. Both walks and wild pitches he gave up came with two outs, and the southpaw's struggles are highlighted by the fact he threw only seven of 17 pitches for strikes. Through nine outings in June, Puk has allowed three runs, seven hits, three hit batters and two walks in 8.2 innings. He still has a 1.91 ERA and 1.06 WHIP across 28.1 innings overall, but the shaky showing Thursday wasn't a great first audition for more save chances with Dany Jimenez (shoulder) on the injured list.