Puk (elbow) started High-A Stockton's win over San Jose on Tuesday, recording four strikeouts while allowing an earned run on a solo home run across two innings. He also issued one walk.

Puk fired a total of 33 pitches, 22 of which found the strike zone. Outside of his one costly mistake, Puk was sharp for a pitcher who'd last seen game action in mid-March 2018 as a result of Tommy John surgery. The left-hander is slated for multiple rehab outings before activation, at which point he could make his big-league debut in the Athletics bullpen if recent comments regarding the same prove to be accurate.