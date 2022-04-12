Puk allowed an earned run on two hits over two innings in a win over the Rays on Monday. He struck out three.

The left-hander had logged a scoreless inning Saturday against the Phillies in his season debut, and although he yielded an RBI single to Ji-Man Choi in the eighth inning Monday, he was solid overall during his 37-pitch outing. Following a difficult 12-appearance stint in 2021 and a similarly rough Cactus League experience this spring, Puk has encouragingly fashioned a 3.00 ERA and 5:1 K:BB across three frames in his first pair of regular-season outings.