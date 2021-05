Puk (biceps) is slated to throw 30 pitches over two simulated innings in the bullpen Tuesday, the Associated Press reports.

The recovering southpaw threw a bullpen session Saturday that he apparently got through without setbacks, so he'll ramp up the volume Tuesday. Puk's current tenure on the injured list dates all the way back to April 7, so he may still need at least a couple of other throwing session of some kind, if not a rehab appearance or two, before he's deemed ready for activation.