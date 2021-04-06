Puk, recalled from the alternate training sit earlier Monday, fired 3.1 scoreless innings during which he allowed a hit, three walks and a wild pitch while recording four strikeouts.

Starter Frankie Montas was chased after 2.2 innings, leaving manager Bob Melvin in a potential hole after Athletics relievers had already worked 16.2 frames through the first four games. Enter Puk, whose stretched-out arm came in extremely handy as he notched nine outs on 65 pitches. While the left-hander wasn't anywhere near his sharpest, his ability to handle multiple innings enabled him to serve as a bridge to the seventh in another blowout defeat for Oakland.