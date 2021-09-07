Puk has allowed four earned runs on 10 hits over the 4.2 innings covering his last five relief appearances.

The big left-hander continues to find consistency elusive in his latest big-league stint, as he's given up two earned runs in two of the appearances in the aforementioned sample while generating scoreless one-inning outings in the three others. Puk does continue to pitch to plenty of contact even when escaping innings unscathed, however, as he's given up 10 hits over the 4.2 innings in the span. As such, he's likely to continue operating in low-leverage scenarios, especially with the Athletics in the midst of a postseason push.