Puk (biceps) has yet to resume throwing off a mound, Matt Kawahara of the San Francisco Chronicle reports. "He's feeling some lingering stuff going on there," manager Bob Melvin said Tuesday.

The A's won't ramp up Puk's throwing program until he is symptom free, so he should be considered out indefinitely. Given his lengthy list of arm injuries since returning from Tommy John surgery, it seems unlikely that Oakland will ramp Puk up to a true starter's workload this season, even once he is fully healthy.