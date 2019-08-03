Athletics' A.J. Puk: Strong in likely final rehab outing
Puk (elbow) recorded three strikeouts and allowed an earned run on a solo home run over two innings for Triple-A Las Vegas against Oklahoma City on Friday.
Puk did allow the tying run in the ninth inning, but he was otherwise perfect while working up to 26 pitches. The promising left-hander may have logged his final rehab outing for the Aviators, and his next appearance could well come out of the Athletics bullpen.
