Athletics' A.J. Puk: Strong showing in spring opener
Puk, who fired a scoreless first inning during which he issued a walk and recorded a strikeout in Saturday's 12-2 Cactus League loss to the Cubs, impressed with his full repertoire of pitches, Martin Gallegos of MLB.com reports. "The changeup that he didn't have last year, that's what is going to make him who he is," manager Bob Melvin said. "His fastball even plays up because of it. He looked really good."
The towering left-hander threw 13 pitches overall during the outing, nine of which found the strike zone. His most memorable moment came when he mowed down Kris Bryant on three pitches, flummoxing the Cubs slugger with an 87 mph slider after blowing a pair of fastballs clocked in the mid-90s past him. Outside of a two-out walk to Javier Baez, Puk was pleased with his performance, as well as the fact he's now free to deploy his curveball and changeup after limiting his use of breaking pitches last season to reduce strain on his surgically repaired elbow.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
2020 Fantasy baseball breakouts to draft
SportsLine simulated the 2020 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy baseball...
-
Fantasy Baseball rankings, top sleepers
SportsLine simulated the 2020 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy baseball...
-
Fantasy Baseball busts, picks, sims
SportsLine simulated the 2020 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-avoid Fantasy baseball...
-
Fantasy baseball sleepers, top breakouts
SportsLine simulated the entire MLB season 10,000 times and identified Fantasy Baseball sleepers,...
-
28 burning questions for 2020
What are the biggest storylines heading into 2020? Scott White weighs in on the buzz as spring...
-
Top 25 position battles
Dozens of jobs have yet to be sorted out heading into spring training. Scott White highlights...