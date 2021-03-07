Puk threw an inning to hitters Friday, his first time doing so this spring, Anthony Castrovince of MLB.com reports. "He was free and easy and throwing the ball good," Athletics manager Bob Melvin said.

The left-hander is being treated with plenty of caution after shoulder surgery, but he's now proceeded from bullpen sessions to facing live hitters without a hitch. Shayna Rubin of The Mercury News reports Melvin noted Puk wasn't on the trainer's list Saturday morning, an indication his shoulder tolerated Friday's activity well. The 25-year-old could throw another live batting practice or two before eventually transitioning to Cactus League game appearances.