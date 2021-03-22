Manager Bob Melvin said that Puk's struggles with command concerned him during Monday's outing, Martin Gallegos of MLB.com reports.

Puk's velocity has been down during spring training, topping out at 92-93 mph in his last outing. However, Melvin was less concerned about the speed of Puk's pitches and more alarmed by his inability to hit his spots. Puk worked 1.2 innings and allowed three earned runs on three hits and two walks. With Mike Fiers (hip) unlikely to be ready for Opening Day, Puk is a candidate for the rotation to start the season, though Cole Irvin has made a strong case for the role.