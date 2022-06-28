Puk (1-1) was charged with the loss against the Yankees on Monday, allowing three runs (two earned) on one hit and a hit batsman over one-third of an inning.

Puk's rollercoaster of an appearance began when he plunked the first batter he faced, Anthony Rizzo, to load the bases. Giancarlo Stanton subsequently reached on a catcher's interference to plate DJ LeMahieu and Puk then conceded a two-run double to Josh Donaldson before exiting. The rocky outing was an extension of a rough patch for the left-hander, who's now given up at least one run in three of the last four appearances to raise his ERA and WHIP from 1.65 and 0.99 to 2.73 and 1.11, respectively.

