Puk (0-1) allowed two earned runs on one hit and one walk while striking out one across one inning, taking the loss to the Giants on Sunday.

Puk entered the eighth inning with a one run lead and lost it on a two-run home run by Donovan Solano. He has spent most of the season in Triple-A Las Vegas and has pitched just 8.1 innings with the Athletics this season. However, in six appearances this was his first time giving up any runs.