Puk (biceps) was charged with the loss in Triple-A Las Vegas' defeat at the hands of Reno on Friday, allowing an earned run on one hit over one inning while also recording a strikeout.

Puk threw 10 of 17 pitches for strikes in what was his second rehab outing for the Aviators. The big left-hander is likely slated for at least a couple more appearances before activation is considered, with a potential bump in workload on tap forthcoming after Puk logged an inning apiece in each of his first two trips to the mound for Las Vegas.