Puk (3-2) was charged with the loss against the White Sox on Friday, allowing five earned runs on four hits, a walk and a hit batsman over two-thirds of an inning.

The left-hander was also charged with his fifth blown save of the season in what was a disastrous outing reminiscent of some of his troubles in past seasons. Tasked with closing out the White Sox while working with a 3-0 lead entering the ninth, Puk's frame started off encouragingly enough when he induced a Jose Abreu groundout, but an Eloy Jimenez solo home run, Andrew Vaughn RBI single and a run-scoring single and double by Romy Gonzalez and Elvis Andrus, respectively, accounted for the game-tying and go-ahead runs for Chicago. Prior to Friday's collapse, Puk had been enjoying a stellar second half of the season that had seen him forge a 1-0 record, four saves, six holds, a 2.60 ERA and a 1.27 WHIP across 17.1 innings over 11 appearances.