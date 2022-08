Puk recorded the final out of Thursday's win against the Angels to earn the save.

Puk relieved Zach Jackson -- who allowed the tying run to reach base -- to earn his third save of the season. Puk has been used primarily as a setup man even after the departure of Lou Trivino and has been very effective in the role, turning in 12 consecutive appearances without allowing an earned run. For the season, Puk owns a 2.01 ERA and a 45:11 K:BB across 44.2 frames.