Puk (shoulder) is scheduled to throw to hitters Monday and will do so again at least one more time before rejoining the A's bullpen, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Puk just threw a bullpen session Friday and was to be evaluated if he was ready to face live hitting or not based on how he felt. Apparently the session went according to plan as the former 2016 first-round pick will throw live at-bats Monday and then at least once more down the road before an official call-up to the 28-man active roster.