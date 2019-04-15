Athletics' A.J. Puk: Throwing to hitters
Puk (elbow) has thrown to hitters on multiple occasions recently, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
Puk continues to target a mid-summer return, which would put him back on the mound approximately 15 months removed from Tommy John surgery. The towering southpaw appeared to be on the fast track to the majors at the time of his injury, but he could well be headed to Triple-A Las Vegas for additional seasoning and acclimation once he's deemed ready for activation. Puk sports a relatively modest 36-appearance resume at the minor-league level, with his most recent action coming at Double-A Midland in 2017.
