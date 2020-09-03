Puk (shoulder) could join the big-league bullpen early next week, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
Even with the doubleheaders piling up, it sounds like Puk will be used as a reliever once he is activated from the injured list. He will have one more live batting practice session Friday at the alternate training site before joining the big club.
More News
-
Athletics' A.J. Puk: Another throwing session on tap•
-
Athletics' A.J. Puk: Throwing to hitters Monday•
-
Athletics' A.J. Puk: Friday bullpen scheduled•
-
Athletics' A.J. Puk: More bullpens before live hitters•
-
Athletics' A.J. Puk: Productive bullpen session Monday•
-
Athletics' A.J. Puk: Tosses bullpen Saturday•