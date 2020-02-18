Athletics' A.J. Puk: To use full arsenal this season
Puk, who is opening spring training without restrictions, will utilize all four of his pitches this season as a starter, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
The towering left-hander was effective as a reliever in his first taste of big-league action last season, posting a 2-0 record and 3.18 ERA across 10 appearances while only deploying his fastball and slider. Puk felt some elbow soreness in his rehab from Tommy John surgery last summer when using the changeup, so he laid off the pitch when coming out of the bullpen for the Athletics. However, as the projected No. 5 starter for this coming season, Puk will reincorporate both his changeup and curve ball, giving him a full arsenal that pitching coach Scott Emerson feels will give hitters "a completely different dynamic" when facing the promising southpaw.
