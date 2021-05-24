Puk (biceps) is scheduled to make another rehab appearance for Triple-A Las Vegas on Tuesday, Athletics manager Bob Melvin confirmed to Jim Duquette of MLB Network Radio on SiriusXM Monday.

There was a possibility the Athletics had seen enough from Puk over four appearances with the Aviators to deem him ready for activation, but after the left-hander gave up some hard contact in a rough outing Saturday versus Salt Lake, it appears the team wants to see if he can bounce back. Puk hasn't worked more than a single frame in any of his outings with Las Vegas, although he did throw 20 pitches in just two-thirds of an inning Saturday due to his struggles.