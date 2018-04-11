Puk (elbow) underwent successful Tommy John surgery Tuesday, Jane Lee of MLB.com reports.

The club announced that Dr. Neal ElAttrache did the procedure in Los Angeles and that Puk will begin his lengthy rehabilitation Thursday. The 22-year-old had been dealing with a ligament issue in his elbow during the final week of spring training and will be forced to miss the entirety of this season, and the beginning of the 2019 campaign.