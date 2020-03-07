Puk's strained shoulder likely takes him out of contention for an Opening Day rotation spot, Shayna Rubin of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

The news follows naturally from the fact that Puk has no timetable to resume throwing, but manager Bob Melvin confirmed Saturday that "it's probably a stretch" for Puk to be ready to start right away. Whether that means he'd open the year in the bullpen or the minors remains to be seen. The Athletics' plan for him to start the year probably won't become clear until he starts throwing again.