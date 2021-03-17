Puk will start Wednesday's Cactus League game against the Royals and is expected to throw 45-50 pitches, Martin Gallegos of MLB.com reports.

This confirms a Monday report that indicated matters were trending in this direction for Puk, whose velocity and breaking ball both stood out in a Saturday sim game. The urgency to get the big left-hander stretched out has gone up a notch, considering he's the leading candidate to take Mike Fiers' (hip) place in the starting rotation to open the season if the latter is sidelined as expected.