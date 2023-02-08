Athletics general manager David Forst said last month that Puk will get another chance to start in 2023, per Matt Kawahara of the San Francisco Chronicle.

Puk joins the long list of possible candidates for the final few spots in Oakland's season-opening rotation. He essentially shifted into full-time relief after undergoing Tommy John surgery back in 2017, but the 27-year-old former top prospect has stated a desire to take on a larger workload moving forward. "You are talking about a guy who was a starter for a long time in college and the minor leagues, so it's not like he's transitioning and has never done it," said Forst. "I think performance aside, we'll keep track of his health and how he feels getting back into that role."