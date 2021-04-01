Puk was optioned to the Athletics' alternate training site Thursday.
Puk appeared to have a chance to break camp in the starting rotation due to Mike Fiers' hip injury, but both he and Daulton Jefferies were sent to the alternate site. That seemingly leaves Cole Irvin as the fifth starter to begin the year. Puk appeared to be also in contention for a bullpen role, but he hasn't won that job, either. It seems as though the Athletics will be carefully managing his innings this season.
