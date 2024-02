Brooks signed a minor-league contract with the Athletics on Friday.

Brooks will begin his third stint with the Athletics organization, after previously seeing big-league action with the club in the 2015 season and during the 2018 and 2019 seasons. He spent the entire 2023 season in the minors with the Padres' Triple-A affiliate in El Paso, logging a 4.95 ERA, 1.47 WHIP and 51:20 K:BB in 63.2 innings. Brooks will likely open the 2024 campaign as a member of Triple-A Las Vegas' bullpen.