Brooks is an option to make a spot start Monday against the Rays, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Brooks would be nothing if not well rested, considering he's logged just one appearance since May 16, and a one-inning outing at that. The right-hander does have plenty of starting experience, however, and his first six appearances of 2019 were actually in that capacity. The 29-year-old right-hander also covered four innings as a bulk reliever on May 11 against the Indians, leaving open the possibility he could alternatively be deployed similarly versus Tampa behind an opener.