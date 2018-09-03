Athletics' Aaron Brooks: Dealt to Oakland
Brooks was traded from the Brewers to the A's on Monday in exchange for cash.
This comes shortly after Brooks was designated for assignment to free up a roster spot for the newly acquired Curtis Granderson. The 28-year-old hasn't appeared in the majors since 2015, when he posted a 6.67 ERA across 55.1 innings with the Royals and A's. Brooks compiled a 3.35 ERA through 99.1 innings with Triple-A Colorado Springs prior to being traded.
