Brooks is scheduled to start Tuesday's game against the Rockies in Oakland.

After having not started in the big leagues since 2019, the 34-year-old Brooks was called up from Triple-A Las Vegas last week and impressed in his move into the Oakland rotation, tossing seven innings of three-run ball while striking out five in a loss to the Mariners. With three Oakland starters currently on the 15-day injured list and four more starting candidates on the 60-day IL, Brooks looks like he'll have a hold on a rotation spot until the Athletics' pitching staff gets healthier.