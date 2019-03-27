Athletics' Aaron Brooks: Earns rotation spot
Brooks will open the season as the Athletics' fifth starter, Julian McWilliams of The Athletic reports.
Brooks put the finishing touches on his bid for the starting rotation in Tuesday's exhibition game, as he allowed one run on five hits and two walks across 5.1 innings while striking out five. The 28-year-old finished spring training with a 4.40 ERA, 1.47 WHIP and 14:6 K:BB across 14.1 innings, and tentatively lines up for his first start next Monday against the Red Sox.
