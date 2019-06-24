Brooks, who fired two scoreless innings in which he allowed a hit and recorded two strikeouts in a loss to the Rays on Sunday, now has a 2.70 ERA,.189 BAA and .262 wOBA allowed across the 10 innings covering his last four appearances.

Brooks has been utilized rather sparingly since the end of April, with a rocky opening month of the season (2-3 record, 5.74 ERA) likely playing a large part. The right-hander had begun the campaign as a starter, but he's been utilized as both a primary pitcher after an opener and as a traditional reliever as well. Brooks' recent stretch does provide reason for optimism with respect to his utility to the team, but he's yet to see any hold opportunities during the season.