Brooks (2-2) allowed five runs on six hits and two walks while striking out five over five innings in a loss to the Blue Jays on Friday.

Brooks has alternated good and bad starts early on; he shut out the Red Sox over six innings in his first start, followed up with a stinker at Houston and then beat Baltimore before this step backward. He wasn't fooling anyone Friday, inducing just six swinging strikes on 91 pitches. Brooks gets the Rangers next week, fortunately at home in Oakland.