Brooks (2-1) allowed three runs on three hits, struck out three and walked three across six innings in a victory against the Orioles on Thursday.

The 28-year-old yielded a homer to the second batter of the game and then allowed just one hit over the next five innings. Brooks started the seventh, but he allowed a walk and single to begin the frame and then exited. Unfortunately, the Athletics bullpen let both inherited runners score. Still, Brooks improved to 2-1 and owns a 4.24 ERA, 1.12 WHIP and 11 strikeouts in 17 innings. His next start will likely come against the Astros.