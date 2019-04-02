Athletics' Aaron Brooks: Picks up win
Brooks (1-0) allowed no runs on two hits and struck out six over six innings in a win over the Red Sox on Monday. He walked one.
Brooks couldn't have asked for a much better performance in his first MLB start since 2015. The right hander only allowed two hits and became Oakland's fifth consecutive starter to go at least six innings. Brooks will make his next start Saturday at Minute Maid Park.
